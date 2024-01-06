Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 1.3 %

PTVE stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

