PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Up 2%

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.60 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 477.40 ($6.08). 207,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 372,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PageGroup to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,456.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.99.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

