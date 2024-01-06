PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. 31,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 105,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
PainReform Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
