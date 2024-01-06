PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. 31,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 105,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

PainReform Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. The company engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

