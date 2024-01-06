Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,565,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $282.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

