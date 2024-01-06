Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.30

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,279,026 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 22.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

