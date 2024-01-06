Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

