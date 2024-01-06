Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

PK stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

