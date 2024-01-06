Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Insider Sells $14,389.83 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Forman sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $14,389.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.93 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

