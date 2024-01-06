Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 168,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 615,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 247,778 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

PTEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.