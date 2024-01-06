Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 195,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30,533.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.12. 10,417,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,076. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $381.23 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.