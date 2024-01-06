Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $18.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

