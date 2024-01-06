Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lowered by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 1,299,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

