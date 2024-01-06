PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,283 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 17,387,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,563,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.