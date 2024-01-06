PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $150.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.78.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

