PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Christopher Byron Rogers Sells 5,017 Shares of Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $9,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $15,008,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

