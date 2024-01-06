Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $689.68

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.68 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 749.50 ($9.54). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.51), with a volume of 343,824 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.88) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 739.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12,408.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

