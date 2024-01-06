Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 3,979,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

