Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $6.25 Million in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,648,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Sharecare accounts for 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 1.86% of Sharecare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 34.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 44.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

SHCR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 628,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,191. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

