Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern accounts for 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.82% of Citizens & Northern worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CZNC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 46,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

About Citizens & Northern

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.