Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,125 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,822,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,127. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $101.43 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

