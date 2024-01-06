Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,991 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

