Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 851 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

