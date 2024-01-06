Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $256.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

