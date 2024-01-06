Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 1.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $86.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $68.69 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

