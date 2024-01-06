Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

