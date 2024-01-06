Penobscot Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

