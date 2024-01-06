Penobscot Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.84 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

