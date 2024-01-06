Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.92. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 145,846 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PFMT

Performant Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.