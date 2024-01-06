Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
