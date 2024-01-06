PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Stock Price Down 8.3%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. 23,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 17,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

PetVivo Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 1,166.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,447.79%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetVivo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PETV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of PetVivo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

