Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.