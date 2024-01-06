Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 758,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,913. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

