Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.47. 333,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,342. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

