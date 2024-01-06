Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 218 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.52. 3,058,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,945. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

