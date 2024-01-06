Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,627. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

