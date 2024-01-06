Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day moving average is $375.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

