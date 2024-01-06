Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 853,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

