Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The company has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

