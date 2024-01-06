Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 7,085,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

