Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.75. 3,979,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

