Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $58.89. 2,651,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

