Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $27.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

