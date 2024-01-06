Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 254,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 285,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

