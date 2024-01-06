Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

