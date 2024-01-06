Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.64. 5,376,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,720. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $377.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average of $348.73.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

