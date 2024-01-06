Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.50. 701,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

