Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 165,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.