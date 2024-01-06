Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

