Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 1,299,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

