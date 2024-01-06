Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

VLO traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $129.00. 2,940,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,537. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

